LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) will host a Public Forum on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. in the CSMC meeting room, located in the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown.

Public Forums allow residents to speak directly to the Commissioners on topics of their choosing. Residents may offer appreciation, questions, or suggestions in a mutually respectful format. Those wishing to speak at the forum will receive up to three minutes to address the Commissioners.

Anyone wishing to provide more detailed feedback to the CSMC can do so at any time via:

Email to: csmc@stmarysmd.com

Mail to: Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD, 20650

CSMC County Public Forums are televised live on St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) TV Channel 95 and streamed live on our YouTube Channel.

