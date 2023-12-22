St. Mary's COPs Perform County-Wide Canvas Of Unhoused Residents To Provide Cold Weather Assistance And Resources

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Community Oriented Policing Unit (COPs) undertook a comprehensive outreach initiative across the north and south ends of the county on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Led by Sergeant Anthony Whipkey, the COPs Unit, in collaboration with SMCSO Mental Health Liaison Alexis Higdon and members of the St. Mary’s County Health Department’s Harm Reduction/Overdose Response Program, engaged with unhoused residents to provide essential resources and assistance.

As part of a coordinated effort, the COPs Unit focused efforts on locations where unhoused individuals are known to reside. The primary objective of this initiative was to distribute bags containing cold-weather survival supplies, including hats, gloves, socks, blankets, hand warmers, and toiletries. Simultaneously, the team offered valuable information about housing alternatives and food banks.

“Our goal for the day was to continue building connections with our unhoused community members by providing opportunities for conversation and linking them to vital resources,” said Sergeant Anthony Whipkey.

The outreach team actively engaged with unhoused individuals throughout the morning, initiating conversations and distributing resource lists. The inclusion of Alexis Higdon and representatives from the St. Mary’s County Health Department aimed to broaden the support network and address comprehensive health and well-being needs.

This initiative reflects the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s commitment to community-oriented policing, fostering positive relationships, and ensuring the well-being of all residents, particularly those facing housing challenges. It underscores the collaborative efforts of various agencies to provide immediate relief and establish connections for long-term assistance.

(front, l-r) Alexis Higdon, SMCSO; Rebecca Bowles, SMCHD; Amanda Walton SMCHD; Zuriel Savoy, SMCHD; Janine Bacon, SMCHD; DFC Bianca Salas.

(middle, l-r) Hannah Bowlen, SMCHD; Kristin Voto, SMCSO.

(back, l-r) Sgt. Anthony Whipkey, Cpl. Trevor Teague, Sheriff Steve Hall, Cpl. Daniel Holdsworth, DFC Alexander Wynnyk.

It is important to note that this event is part of an ongoing effort, and the Sheriff’s Office regularly conducts outreach activities to connect with and assist unhoused individuals. By fostering these sustained connections and partnerships, the Sheriff’s Office aims to provide immediate relief and contribute to long-term solutions for those facing housing challenges within the community.