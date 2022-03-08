LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners have named Theresa Marlowe, Manager of the new Animal Adoption and Resource Center. Ms. Marlowe comes to the county from the City of New Carrollton’s Police Department with experience writing and implementing grant programs and has successfully managed a kennel in Prince George’s County. Ms. Marlowe will assume responsibilities Monday, March 14, 2022.

Steve Walker, Director of Emergency Services, said, “Ms. Marlowe comes highly recommended and is a candidate that has established herself as an accomplished leader and administrator; she is very energetic, highly motivated, and excited to begin work. I look forward to the successes she will bring to our community in animal rescue and welfare as she leads our Animal Shelter staff.”

“I am honored to be given the opportunity to oversee the brand-new Animal Adoption and Resource Center, and I will work every day to ensure that St. Mary’s County is the best place for animals… and for the people who love them,” said Ms. Marlowe.

The St. Mary’s County Animal Adoption and Resource Center located at 22975 FDR Blvd. in California will open late summer 2022.

For more information, contact the Public Information Office at 301-475-4200, ext. 1342.