LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) began their business meeting with an invocation and the pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners then heard a brief from the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area.

During County Administrator time, the Commissioners took the following action:

Approved the Sheriff’s Office’s request to apply for the FY2023 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program.

Approved the Department of Public Works & Transportation’s donation of right of way associated with Thompson Corner Road and the entrance to the Barns at New Market, as well as the Local Roadway Safety Plan.

The Commissioner’s next business meeting will be Tuesday, August 1 at 9 a.m. in the CSMC meeting room in the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. CSMC decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. CSMC meetings are open to the public can be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95, or as a replay Friday at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.