LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) held their regular business meeting on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, beginning with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners then presented a proclamation for Equal Pay Day and a commendation to St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) employee Jenna Guzman.

During County Administrator time, the Commissioners took the following action:

–Approved the Circuit Court’s award of the Circuit Court Security Equipment Grant Award from the Maryland Administrative Office of the Courts for $40,726.77.

–Approved the Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreement with Cedar Lane Senior Living LLC.

–Approved the Department of Economic Development’s grant agreement with the Tri-County Council of Southern Maryland for the FY2023 Rural Maryland Economic Fund grant for $1,090,000.

–Approved the St. Mary’s County Public School’s budget modification for their After School Program and Mentoring Program.

–Approved the Department of Aging & Human Services’ acceptance of the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act Grant in the amount of $6,657, the Senior Medicare Patrol Grant in the amount of $4,024, and the Senior Health Insurance Program grant in the amount of $15,000.

The Commissioners then received a legislative update from the Office of the County Attorney.

The CSMC will host their next regular business meeting on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 9 a.m. CSMC decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. CSMC meetings. Meetings can be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.