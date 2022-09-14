St. Mary's County Commissioner Meeting Rollup, September 13

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners presented Proclamations in honor of Forget-Me-Not Month and the 50th Anniversary of King & Kennedy Estates.

The Commissioners adopted an Ordinance to amend Chapter 267 of the Code of St. Mary’s County, Maryland, to Provide for an Exemption from the St. Mary’s County Transfer Tax.

The Department of Land Use & Growth Management received approval for a request to hold a Public Hearing to receive comment on a proposed amendment for a use approval in the Rural Preservation Zoning District when certain soils or environmental resources are present; and to add a new Section 51.3.97.b to include the standards necessary to obtain conditional use approval. The hearing will take place Oct. 4, 2022, a formal notice of the hearing will be forthcoming.

The Commissioners approved the FY23 Senior Center Operating Fund (SCOF) notice of grant award from the Maryland Department of Aging on behalf of the Department of Aging & Human Services for $5000.

The Department of Human Resources requested and received approval to grant employees four hours of paid administrative leave to provide service for Just Serve, formally known as Day to Serve, the annual initiative promoting volunteerism and encouraging residents to serve in their communities. The administrative leave is for county employees who volunteer between Sept. 11, 2022, and Oct. 10, 2022.

The Department of Recreation and Parks requested and received approval for the Waterway Improvement Fund Grant Application and Project Agreement for $250,000. The funding will be for maintaining the St. Inigoes Landing and Boat Ramp improvement and dredging project.

The Commissioners approved a Supplemental Agreement with the Maryland Department of Transportation, State Highway Administration, to replace the Cornfield Harbor Bridge under the Federal Bridge Program.

The Department of Public Works & Transportation’s request for a temporary construction easement related to the FDR Boulevard Phase 3B project was approved.

The County Attorney’s Office received approval for three agenda items:

a request to release a lien on Admiral’s Landing (Foxchase Village)

a request to amend two tax credit ordinances to correct a mistake and repeal language but not a tax credit

a request for improvements to the commercial real property ordinance

The Department of Finance provided the FY2022 Procurement Summary brief to the Commissioners detailing annual metrics.

The Commissioners approved the calendar year 2023 Commissioners meeting schedule and the fiscal year 2024 budget calendar.

The Department of Finance received approval for funding for sports leagues and for purchasing 16 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) for distribution to various county parks. Funding for these items will be allocated through the American Rescue Act Federal Grant.

The next Commissioner business meeting will be in the Chesapeake Building at 9 a.m. Tuesday,

Sept. 20, 2022. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.