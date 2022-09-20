LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners recognized Constitution Week, International Underground Railroad Month and National Senior Activity Center Month with Proclamations.

John Richards, President of the St. Mary’s County Fair Association, formally invited the Commissioners to attend the 75th Annual County Fair beginning Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Leonardtown. In turn, the Commissioners presented Mr. Richards with a Proclamation in honor of the 75th Anniversary of the fair.

The Commissioners approved a request from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office to accept a grant award for the FY2023 Police Recruitment and Retention from the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services in the amount of $29,952.

The Department of Public Works & Transportation was approved for a request for a budget amendment reducing the FIN23 Capital Reserve and increasing the Piney Point Museum Shore Erosion grant for stone relocation to help stabilize the beach area and slow erosion.

The Commissioners approved a supplemental resolution to authorize the issuance of general obligation bonds of the County by designating an additional project authorized to be financed with the proceeds

The next Commissioner business meeting will be in the Chesapeake Building at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

