St. Mary’s County Farmers Markets Open For The 2023 Season

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Government encourages all community members to visit The Barns at New Market, Home Grown Farm Market, and the California Farmers Market this season for locally grown and locally made products ranging from eggs, meats, and cheeses to soap, craft beverages, and baked goods.

Home Grown Farm Market

Opens for the season on Saturday, April 1 st

Hours: Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: 21078 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park

Information: facebook.com/homegrownfarmmarket

The Barns at New Market

Opens for the season on Saturday, April 1 st

Hours: Saturday through Monday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Value added market opens for the season on April 16 th. Hours: Sundays from noon – 4 p.m.

Location: 29133 Thompson Corner Road, Mechanicsville

Information: facebook.com/TheBarnsatNewMarket

California Farmers Market

Opens for the season on Saturday, April 30 th

Hours: Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: BAE parking lot at the intersection of Rt. 235 and Town Creek Drive, California

Information: facebook.com/CaliforniaBAEFarmersMarket

Questions may be directed to the Department of Economic Development, via email to lisa.ledman@stmaryscountymd.gov or by calling (240) 309-4022.