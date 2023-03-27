St. Mary’s County Farmers Markets Open For The 2023 Season

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Government encourages all community members to visit The Barns at New Market, Home Grown Farm Market, and the California Farmers Market this season for locally grown and locally made products ranging from eggs, meats, and cheeses to soap, craft beverages, and baked goods.
Home Grown Farm Market
- Opens for the season on Saturday, April 1st
- Hours: Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Location: 21078 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park
- Information: facebook.com/homegrownfarmmarket
The Barns at New Market
- Opens for the season on Saturday, April 1st
- Hours: Saturday through Monday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Value added market opens for the season on April 16th.
- Hours: Sundays from noon – 4 p.m.
- Location: 29133 Thompson Corner Road, Mechanicsville
- Information: facebook.com/TheBarnsatNewMarket
- Opens for the season on Saturday, April 30th
- Hours: Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Location: BAE parking lot at the intersection of Rt. 235 and Town Creek Drive, California
- Information: facebook.com/CaliforniaBAEFarmersMarket
Questions may be directed to the Department of Economic Development, via email to lisa.ledman@stmaryscountymd.gov or by calling (240) 309-4022.