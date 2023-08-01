St. Mary's County Free Scrap Tire Disposal Day In August

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Public Works & Transportation (DPW&T) is announcing a special event to help residents dispose of used tires.

St. Mary’s County residents may drop off passenger and light truck tires for free disposal on Saturday August 12, 2023, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the St. Andrews Landfill, located at 44837 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California, MD. Please note that:

Only passenger and light truck tires will be accepted.

Up to 10 tires per vehicle dropping off.

Commercial vehicles/business tires prohibited.

For additional information, contact DPW&T at (301) 475-4200 ext. 3550. For landfill and convenience center hours and locations, please visit: stmaryscountymd.gov/disposal