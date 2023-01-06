St. Mary’s County Health Department Launches New Health Data Dashboard

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is launching a new health data dashboard, developed through a partnership with Conduent Healthy Communities Institute.

The dashboard provides information about local community health indicators and compares data to state averages and target goals.

A health indicator measures something about the local community to help describe the health of the population. Health indicators can be tracked over time in order to show trends in community health.

SMCHD will continue to build out this new data dashboard and more data will be available in the future.

“Analyzing data helps us figure out what health problems our community faces. We also monitor data to track our collective progress in addressing these challenges so we can strengthen our local health improvement efforts,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “We appreciate the partnership with Conduent Healthy Communities Institute in making this data dashboard available for our residents and community partners.”

“The launch of this public dashboard is an important milestone to advance key local health priorities in St. Mary’s County. All stakeholders will now have a common framework to understand community health, spark greater collaboration and create stronger alignment around planning. We look forward to seeing the benefits that the community will experience with meaningful insights driven by data and other tools available on the platform,” said Jen Thompson, Director of Conduent Healthy Communities Institute.

To view the new SMCHD health indicator data dashboard, visit smchd.org/datadashboard.

To learn more about Conduent Healthy Communities Institute, visit www.conduent.com.