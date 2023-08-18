St. Mary's County Health Department Offers American Red Cross CPR And AED Training

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is offering American Red Cross adult and pediatric First Aid, CPR, and automated external defibrillator (AED) certification to members of the community. SMCHD is certified as an American Red Cross training facility. Designed and taught by experts, the Red Cross training course satisfies OSHA-mandated job requirements, workplace or other regulatory requirements, and is also offered to community members who would like to learn these life-saving skills. This course includes student supplies and a 2-year certification.

With in-person or blended (a combination of online and in-person) learning class formats, community members can learn the latest life-saving skills and train in the way that best suits them. The in-person format will be a six-hour in-person class and the blended format will include three hours of online training followed by a three-hour in-person class. The fee for certification is $80 per person – a sliding scale fee is available for community members unable to afford the full fee. Payment will be required at the in-person skills classes – cash, check, or credit card are accepted. Due to a maximum capacity of 16 participants per class, classes will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis – registration is required.

The first six-hour in-person training will be held on August 29, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the SMCHD main office in Leonardtown. The first blended-format training will have its in-person skills class on August 28, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the SMCHD main office. All assigned online training must be completed prior to the 3 hour in-person skills class.

“These rescue skills save lives every day in work, home, and community settings. Anyone can get certified and become a part of our county’s first-line response to life emergencies,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “The classes will also be an important resource for healthcare, first responder, childcare, and recreation/fitness organizations needing to keep their workforce certified.”

For more information and to register for training, please visit smchd.org/cpr.