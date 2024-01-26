St. Mary’s County Health Department Welcomes New Deputy Health Officer

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephanie Harper, MD, MPP, as the agency’s new Deputy Health Officer. Dr. Harper previously served as Director of a multi-jurisdictional health district in Virginia and is also a former Bureau Chief of Chronic Disease Control at the DC Department of Health.

She is a physician with a medical background in Ophthalmology. Her past work experience also includes managing a private clinical practice and teaching physician residents at Howard University. Dr. Harper completed medical school, residency, and a graduate degree in public policy at Harvard University. Her undergraduate studies were at Spelman College.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Harper to our community and SMCHD team,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “She has an exceptional background in public health and health care. Her leadership expertise, deep understanding of disease prevention, and dedication to local public health will greatly benefit our community.”

“I am honored to accept the position of Deputy Health Officer at SMCHD,” stated Dr. Harper. “I look forward to the new challenges and initiatives of the Deputy Health Officer position, and I am excited to capitalize on existing and potential community partnerships to help ensure an effective public health system for all St. Mary’s County residents.”

