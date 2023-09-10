St. Mary's County Health Hub To Offer Financial Literacy Classes

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Health Hub will offer two free classes for community members to assist with personal savings and credit establishment. A representative from PNC Bank will be available at the sessions to provide information about building credit and tips to increase personal savings. Both sessions will take place at the Health Hub in Lexington Park.

The sessions are scheduled on the following dates and times:

Building Savings: September 22, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

September 22, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Establishing Credit: October 4, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Registration is not required but is highly recommended. To register, please call 301-904-8949 or email smchd.healthhub@maryland.gov.

“An individual’s economic security is very much related to their overall health,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “We hope community members will take advantage of this free service to learn more about maintaining financial stability.”

For more information about services offered at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, please visit the St. Mary’s County Health Department’s website at smchd.org/hub.