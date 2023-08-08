St. Mary’s County Kicks-Off National Black Business Month

Credit: St. Mary’s County Economic Development via Facebook

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Economic Development has announced that they are kicking off National Black Business Month with a proclamation from the St. Mary’s County commissioners.

On August 1, 2023, St. Mary’s County Economic Development shared a statement that St. Marys County appreciates all that black-owned businesses contribute and represent “in the county’s continual efforts toward diversity and equality” and celebrates the contributions and future growth of black-owned businesses and black business owners in St. Marys County.

They ended the Facebook Post by encouraging members of the St. Marys Community to “be intentional in supporting black-owned businesses in their communities during August and throughout the year, and to reflect on the numerous contributions of black entrepreneurs in our county.”

