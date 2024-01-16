St. Mary’s County Marriage Applicants For December 2023

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – According to the Clerk of the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County, less than 20 marriage applications were filed in December.

The following is a list of the couples who have filed applications to get married in St. Mary’s County during December 2023:

December 1, 2023 Craig Austin Petty, 56, Lexington Park, Md Sharon Tusenyin Chen, 38, Lexington Park, Md

Katherine Yvonne Thompson, 28, Chaptico, Md Brandon Lee Beavan, 28, Clements, Md

Moira Elizabeth Cooper, 20, Saint Inigoes, Md Caleb Carl Smith, 22, Waldorf, Md

Allen Anfernee Powell, 26, Great Mills, Md Denise Michelle Torres, 26, Great Mills, Md

December 12, 2023 Ronni Laine Davis, 33, Lusby, Md Leeann Louise Davis, 31, Lusby, Md

December 13, 2023 Nathaniel Charles Morrison, 23, Saint Inigoes, Md Carolyn Sue Colina, 22, Great Mills, Md

December 15, 2023 Kirsten Lovenia Friess, 34, California, Md Brandon Valentine Shifflett, 27, California, Md

December 18, 2023 Paul Thomas Simonson, III, 25, Mechanicsville, Md Samantha Nicole Matthew-Collingsworth, 26, Mechanicsville, Md

Thomas Christopher Bennett, Jr., 32, Mechanicsville, Md Thaina Aparecida Alves Torres, 27, Boyds, Md

Isaac Jonathan Spivak, 28, Lexington Park, Md Andreana Michele Turner, 30, Lexington Park, Md

Nicholas Stuart Waugh, 33, Lexington Park, Md Brittani Nicole Hans, 32, Valley Lee, Md

December 19, 2023 Katrina Sue Jacobs, 49, Mechanicsville, Md David Calvin Peak, Jr., 48, Mechanicsville, Md

December 21, 2023 Brooke Elizabeth Thompson, 33, Mechanicsville, Md Brian David Dyess, 34, Mechanicsville, Md

Joseph Nathaniel Greenwell, Sr., 61, Leonardtown, Md Virgie Elena Bell, 69, Leonardtown, Md

December 26, 2023 Livia Elyse Berg, 31, Hollywood, Md Caleb Wade Davis, 34, Hollywood, Md

December 28, 2023 Erick Richardo Aguliar Torres, 30, Waldorf, Md Clarissa Cristina Alequin, 29, Waldorf, Md

Couples who wish to apply for a marriage license in St. Mary’s County are encouraged to visit the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s website for more information.

