St. Mary’s County Marriage Applicants For November 2023

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – As winter approaches, the season of love brings with it the joyous occasion of wedding ceremonies. According to the Clerk of the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County, more than 20 marriage applications were filed in November.

The following is a list of the couples who have filed applications to get married in St. Mary’s County during November 2023:

November 1, 2023 Erin Broadhurst Stefanik, 46, Olney, Md Kim Maro Hartman, 50, Olney, Md

November 2, 2023 Amanda Nichole Mahoney-narron, 36, Mechanicsville, Md Christopher Willard Brann, 34, Mechanicsville, Md

John James Viland, 44, Mechanicsville, Md Carmen Delia Vega Oquendo, 48, Mechanicsville, Md

November 3, 2023 Amy Elaine Braswell, 32, Garner, Nc Ryan Patrick Hayden, 32, Hollywood, Md

November 6, 2023 Samantha Nicole Rapczynski, 29, Mechanicsville, Md Christopher Allen Phipps, 33, Mechanicsville, Md

Christopher Michael Hauck, 44, Mechanicsville, Md Marilou Hinaniban Yares, 38, Quezon City, Philippines

November 8, 2023 Joseph Levi Stoltzfus, 20, Mechanicsville, Md Rebecca Susie Stoltzfus, 20, Mechanicsville, Md

Benjamin B Swarey, 20, Mechanicsville, Md Amanda K. Stoltzfus, 20, Mechanicsville, Md

John Timothy Cullins, 62, Clements, Md Diane Marie Hallgren, 58, Clements, Md

Ryan Frances Mungavin, 39, Mechanicsville, Md Danielle Jenna Tagliavia, 31, Mechanicsville, Md

November 9, 2023 Shania Lashae Berry, 22, Lexington Park, Md Joseph Eimyad Young, Sr., 25, Lexington Park, Md

November 13, 2023 Teo-tre Richard Gaston, 24, Bushwood, Md Rebecca Joy Ollom, 22, Leonardtown, Md

November 14, 2023 Jonathan Ervie Hunter, 33, Lexington Park, Md Natasha Patrice Hall, 31, Lexington Park, Md

November 15, 2023 William Douglas Tracy Gardiner, Iii, 56, Drayden, Md Janelle Anne Baliko, 51, Drayden, Md

November 17, 2023 Karina Giuliana Espinoza Ardiles, 33, Great Mills, Md Keith Alan Holmlund, Jr., 33, Lexington Park, Md

Amiya La Nae Broome, 24, Lexington Park, Md Tamiya Arnae Proctor Bean, 25, Lexington Park, Md

November 20, 2023 Patrice Starr Carter, 41, Great Mills, Md Kenneth Levon Younger, 30, Great Mills, Md

Cristina Marie Barreto, 25, Lexington Park, Md Brian Paul Yellets, 26, Solomons, Md

Ashley Ann Borden, 45, Coltons Point, Md Sarah Jane Woods, 37, Coltons Point, Md

November 21, 2023 Alexionna Mikaela Allen, 24, Lexington Park, Md Angelo Austin Casey, 26, Lexington Park, Md

November 21,2023 Kyle Richley Guy, 28, Mechanicsville, Md Sarah Ruth Dickinson, 29, Mechanicsville, Md

November 22, 2023 David Lee Burris, Jr., 51, Lexington Park, Md Jodie Lynn Hunt, 52, Lexington Park, Md

November 30, 2023 Larissa Nicole Smith, 24, Great Mills, Md William Tracy Farr, 29, Great Mills, Md

Couples who wish to apply for a marriage license in St. Mary’s County are encouraged to visit the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s website for more information.

