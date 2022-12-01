LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Department of Emergency Services is in the process of updating the Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan, which includes the Town of Leonardtown.

The Hazard Mitigation Plan outlines actions that can be taken to reduce or eliminate long-term risk to people and their property from natural hazards.

It is an effective tool in identifying risks from and vulnerabilities to natural hazards, allowing communities to take action to protect their people and infrastructure before disasters occur.

These plans are required as a condition for receiving federal mitigation grant funding for projects.

The plan is updated every five years. The St. Mary’s County Hazard Mitigation Planning Committee, acting in an advisory capacity to the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County is overseeing this plan update.

To see the current plan or make comments, you can go to https://www.stmaryshazardplan.org/.