St. Mary’s County Museums To Host Free Outdoor Series At The U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center On October 14

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Families, kids and adults of all ages can enjoy free outdoor activities while visiting the U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center in Lexington Park on the second Saturday of October.

These activities encourage visitors to explore nature and the outdoors through curiosity and play. Modeled loosely after “Forest School” learning styles in Denmark and Sweden, the Nature & Forest Play for All Ages Series encourages discovering nature through hands-on, tactile, “no right or wrong way to play” experiences. Age is not a factor; adults need to connect with nature in relaxing, simple ways, just as much as children do.

All are welcome to visit the Interpretive Center on October 14, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. for a fun Halloween themed activity, “Ghost Leaf Skeleton Rubbings”. MORE INFO

Please call ahead to register; registration is not required but encouraged to ensure we have enough participant materials. Admission is free. Play is rain or shine if there are no safety concerns (heat advisory, heavy winds, lightning, etc.).

The U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center is in the Lexington Manor Passive Park at 21675 S. Coral Drive in Lexington Park. For more information, call Piney Point Lighthouse Museum at 301-994-1471 or visit Facebook.com/USCTCenter.

About the St. Mary’s County Museum Division The St. Mary’s County Museum Division was established by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County to collect, preserve, research, and interpret the historic sites and artifacts which illustrate the natural and cultural histories of St. Mary’s County and the Potomac River. These sites include St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, the Old Jail Museum, and the Drayden African American Schoolhouse. With this as its charter, the Museum Division serves as a resource, liaison and community advocate for all St. Mary’s County public and private cultural assets. For more information, please visit: museums.stmarysmd.com.