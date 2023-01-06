LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On Thursday, January 5, 2023, at approximately 3:20 p.m., the St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services reported that the non-emergency phone lines for the Emergency Communications Center and St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were experiencing technical difficulties.

At this time, the issue has been resolved by Verizon; the phone lines have been tested and are now fully operational.

Community members may contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008 or the St. Mary’s County Emergency Communications Center at (301) 475-8016 for non-emergent issues.

If you are experiencing an emergency, please dial 9-1-1.