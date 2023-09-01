St. Mary's County Resident Harassed By BB Gun Shooter

CALIFORNIA, Md. – On Tuesday, August 13, 2023, the subject pictured shot a BB gun towards the front door of a residence on Military Ln in California.

Prior to this, the suspect, along with a few others, had already harassed the homeowner by ringing the doorbell and running away multiple times. The suspect also yelled profanities at the homeowner on another occasion.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect and or this incident is asked to contact Deputy J. Morgan #384 at James.Morgan@stmaryscountymd.gov or call 301-475-4200 ext. 8170. Case #43390-23

You can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637.

Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown.

With Crime Solvers you never have to give your name. If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.