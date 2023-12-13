LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,483 Calls for service, including 20 Emergency Petitions*, for the seven-day period of December 4, 2023, through December 10, 2023.

*The Emergency Petition statute in Maryland enables the prompt evaluation of individuals with mental disorders who are violent or suicidal, allowing them to be taken to an emergency facility to assess the necessity of immediate treatment.

ARRESTS:

12/05/23 – Andre Ricardo Pickney, 39, of No Fixed Address, by Deputy Austin Welch, for Felony Assault First Degree and Assault Second Degree.

12/09/23 – Frankie Lee Messineo, by Deputy Cody Donaldson, for Rogue and Vagabond, CDS: Possession – Not Marijuana, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

12/10/23 Jennifer Dent Herrera, 40, of Lexington Park, MD, by Deputy Bradley Kirscht, for CDS: Possession – Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

DUIs:

12/04/23 – Spencer Lee Brown, 29, of Lexington Park, MD, by Deputy Ryan McLean for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se, and Driving While Impaired by Alcohol

12/08/23 – Stephanie Grace Westover, 41, of California, MD, by Deputy Shanna Peters, for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving While Impaired by Alcohol, and Driving While License Suspended.

12/09/23 – Marquis Deangelo Barnes, 35, of Lexington Park, MD, by Deputy Shanna Peters, for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving While Impaired by Alcohol, and Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign.

SUMMONSES:

12/04/23 – Wesley Aaron Scriber, 59, of Callaway, MD, by Deputy Joseph Senatore, for CDS: Possession – Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia (11/28/23). 12/04/23 – Wesley Aaron Scriber, 59, of Callaway, MD, by Deputy Joseph Senatore, for CDS: Possession – Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia (07/31/23).

12/07/23 – Ryan William Eglinton, 39, of Leonardtown, MD, by Deputy Allison Mattera, for Reckless Endangerment and Malicious Destruction of Property x 3.

WARRANTS:

12/01/23 – Karen Anne Granville, 34. Of Mechanicsville, MD, by Deputy Austin Welch, for Felony Burglary First Degree, Theft Scheme $100 < $1500, Felony Robbery, Rogue and Vagabond, and Escape Second Degree.