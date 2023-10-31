LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office handled 1386 Calls for Service (CFS) from 10-23-2023 through 10-29-2023.

ARRESTS:

10/23/23 – Lavonte Devow King, 32, of Lexington Park, MD, by DFC Michael Walker, for Felony Assault First Degree, Assault Second Degree, CDS Possession Not Marijuana, Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement.

10/24/23 – Shannyn Elizabeth Dulemba, 40, of California, MD, by Deputy Bradley Kirscht, for CDS Possession Not Cannabis, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

10/24/23 – Travis Nathanial Nelson, 38, of Lexington Park, MD, by Deputy Joseph Senatore, for CDS Possession Not Cannabis, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, and outstanding warrants for Felony Assault First Degree, Assault Second Degree, Felony Violation of Probation CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics.

10/25/29 – Elijah Isaiah Thomas Brown, 21, of Lexington Park, MD, by DFC Andrew Budd, for Assault Second Degree and Resisting Arrest.

10/26/23 – James Allen Stone, 36, of Great Mills, MD, by DFC Travis Wimberly, for Felony Theft $25000 to under $100,000 and Malicious Destruction of Property Value $1000+.

10/27/23 – Juwan Deontre Ford, 20, of Lexington Park, MD, by DFC. Warren Forinash, for CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute Cannabis, CDS: Possession-Cannabis Over Civil Use.

DUIs:

10/19/23 – Timothy Lee Brogunier, 43, of Dameron, MD, by Deputy Richard Still well for Diving a Vehicle While Impaired by a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Driving a Vehicle While Impaired by Drugs While Transporting a Minor, Driving a Vehicle While So Far Impaired by Drugs Cannot Drive Safely, Failing to Secure a Child under Age 8 in Child Safety Seat When Transporting in Motor Vehicle.

10/21/23 – Corinna Lynn Eriksen, 51, of Mechanicsville, MD, by DFC Michael Walker for Driving a Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving a Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol, Driving a Vehicle While So Far Impaired by Alcohol Cannot Drive Safely.

10/21/23 – Justin Cole Herbert, 20, of Morganza, MD, by Deputy Paul Rodriguez, for Negligent Driving Vehicle in Careless and Imprudent Manner Endangering Property, Life and Person, Reckless Driving Vehicle in Wanton and Willful Disregard for Safety of Persons and Property, Driving Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol.

10/22/23 – Jose Nelson Meija Garcia, 32, of Lexington Park, MD, by DFC Andrew Budd, for Driver Fail to Stop at Steady Circular Red Signal, Driving a Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving a Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol.

10/23/23 – Jared Warren Trossbach, 28, of Loveville, MD, by DFC Michael Myers, for Driving Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol, Driving Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se, Driving Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se While Transporting a Minor, Driver Failure to Obey Properly Placed Traffic Control Device Instructions.

10/25/23 – Jesse Mason Lyon, 20, of Bushwood, MD, by Deputy Julian Grant, for Driving Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol, Driving Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se.

10/27/23 – Robert Michael Wayne Draheim, 40, of California, MD, by Corporal Glen Knott, for Driving Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se, Driving a Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol.

10/27/23 – Robert Louis Dulaney, III, by Deputy Austin Welch, for Driving Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se, Driving a Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol, Driving a Vehicle While So Far Impaired by Drugs Cannot Drive Safely.

WARRANTS:

10/24/23 – Demetrius Demell Carroll, 29, of Lexington Park, MD, by Deputy Brandon Reynolds, for Assault Second Degree.

10/25/23 – Trevon Marquise Butler, 29, of No Fixed Address, by DFC Jessica Wilson, for Felony Rape Second Degree (three counts).

SUMMONSES: 10/24/23 – Keshawn Joseph Cornell Morgan, 24, of Lexington Park, MD, by Deputy Brandon Reynolds, for Handgun in Vehicle and Loaded Handgun in Vehicle. 10/25/23 – Ronald Adam Cusic, 26, of Callaway, MD, by DFC Tyler Westphal, for Felony Motor Vehicle Unlawful Taking and Theft less than $100. 10/25/23 – Tanisha Latoya Nolan, 33, of Lexington Park, MD, by Deputy Helen Deitrich, for Arson/Threat. 10/25/23 – Amber Nicole Queen, 28, of California, MD, by DFC Travis Wimberly, for CDS: Possession Not Marijuana.