St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Celebrates National Correctional Officers Week

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – National Correctional Officers Week is recognized during the first full week of May, and this year is celebrated from Sunday, May 1st to Saturday May 7, 2022. During this week the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office recognizes correctional officers and their professionalism, integrity and strength in a difficult job.

Correctional Officers are an essential part of law enforcement and keep our communities safe as well as those inmates housed in detention centers and jails. Correctional officers are rarely seen, but at times have the most difficult and dangerous jobs. Their job is both mentally and physically demanding on a day-to-day basis.

This week we honor our Nations Correctional Officers and say thank you for your courage, commitment and service.