November:

Nov. 2, 2022: Keith Allen Quesnell, age 60 of California, by Deputy Marsch #397. Case # 56447-22 (no photo available)

Nov. 2, 2022: Terrell Wesley Smith, age 34 of Glen Burnie, by Deputy Truss #402. Case # 56462-22

Terrell Wesley Smith

Nov. 12, 2022: Nicholas Ryan Moore, age 32 of Kansas City, by Deputy Absher #405. Case # 58189-22 (no photo available)

Nov. 13, 2022: Henry Willie Rumph Jr., age 44 of California, by Deputy Truss #402. Case # 58312-22

Henry Willie Rumph Jr.

Nov. 16, 2022: Christine Renee Adams, age 33 of Leonardtown, by Deputy Rodriguez #409. Case # 58688-22 (no photo available)

Nov. 18, 2022: Marc Ryan Gill Jr., age 19 of Leonardtown, by Deputy Rodriguez #409. Case # 59217-22 (no photo available)

Nov. 22, 2022: Derrik Maurice Ballard, age 67 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Haas #367. Case # 59872-22

Derrik Maurice Ballard

Nov. 23, 2022: Sean Douglas Shaffer, age 30 of Upper Marlboro, by Deputy Dixon #380. Case # 60139-22

Sean Douglas Shaffer

Nov. 24, 2022: Tony Andrew Quade, age 38 of Park Hall, by DFC Westphal #337. Case # 60256-22

Tony Andrew Quade

Nov. 25, 2022: Barry Devon Hillian, age 35 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Chase-Johnson #407. Case # 60312-22

Barry Devon Hillian

Dec. 13, 2022: Timothy Cornelius Johnson, age 36 of Bowie, by Deputy Senatore #404. Case # 63584-22

Timothy Cornelius Johnson

Dec. 15, 2022: Jennifer Lynn Kraus, age 46 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Kirscht #395. Case # 64118-22 (no photo available)

Dec. 16, 2022: Charles Raymond Corbin, age 47 of Lusby, by Deputy Marsch #397. Case # 64127-22

Charles Raymond Corbin

Dec. 18, 2022: Danielle Alicia Frost, age 38 of Mechanicsville, by Deputy Deinert #401. Case # 64476-22 (no photo available)

Dec. 18, 2022: Jonathon Brian Norris, age 24 of Leonardtown, by Deputy Gardiner #369. Case # 64483-22

Jonathon Brian Norris

Dec. 22, 2022: Matthew Joseph Barnes Dalton, age 54 of Lusby, by Deputy Deinert #401. Case # 65183-22 (no photo available)

Dec. 24, 2022: Melissa Anne Stavish, age 44 of Leonardtown, by Deputy Reynolds #394. Case # 65500-22 (no photo available)

Dec. 25, 2022: Ikia Nicole Christian, age 29 of California, by Deputy Tasciotti #398. Case # 65518-22

Ikia Nicole Christian

Dec. 26, 2022: Edward Walter Lipnickas, age 63 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Walker #366. Case # 65673-22 (no photo available)

Dec. 27, 2022: Andrew Frank Seckler, age 49 of Alexandria, VA, by Deputy Gardiner #369. Case # 65840-22 (no photo available)

Dec. 28, 2022: Marvin Darryl Cassell, age 42 of Westminster, by Deputy Stewart #310. Case # 65892-22 (no photo available)

Dec. 28, 2022: Dior Christopher Christian, age 53 of Clinton, by Deputy Wilhelmi #365. Case # 66017-22 (no photo available)