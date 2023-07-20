St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Executes Search Warrant, Arrests Woman For CDS-Related Offenses

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On July 19, the St. Marys County Sheriff’s Office executed a search and seizure warrant at a residential property on Great Mills Road.

During the search, Margaret Patricia Hare was found to be in possession of cocaine along with packaging items used for CDS distribution. As a result, Hare was taken into custody and faced charges for several drug-related offenses, including possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession of non-cannabis controlled dangerous substances, and possession of equipment for narcotics production. Hare is being held without bond.

The operation was carried out by the St. Marys County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics and Criminal Intelligence Units and the Emergency Services Team. The Sheriff’s Office has not released further information.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the St. Marys County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008 or submit an anonymous tip here.

