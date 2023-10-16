St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Highlights Domestic Violence Awareness Month

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, but the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office works daily to combat these crimes.

Detective Joseph Bowling and Victim Witness Coordinator Madisyn Absher are dedicated members of the Domestic Violence Unit in the Sheriff’s Office District 3 Station in California. Their primary focus is investigating domestic violence within intimate partnerships, actively monitoring, and responding to domestic assaults, threats, and violations of Protective Orders.

Sheriff Steve Hall emphasized, “Our goal is ensuring the safety and well-being of these vulnerable victims, and our unit provides essential resources, guidance, and support to those in need. We believe everyone has the right to feel safe and happy.”

In the event of an emergency, always call or text 911; for non-emergency help, call or text Detective Bowling at 240-434-5517 or email him at joseph.bowling@stmaryscountymd.gov.