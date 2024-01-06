LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office COPs Unit is organizing a Cold Weather Clothing Drive from January 5 – 31, 2024.

During this period, the Sheriff’s Office is accepting donations of new or gently used cold-weather clothing for both children and adults. The donated items will help families in St. Mary’s County stay warm during the winter season. Coats, scarves, gloves, and hats are the most needed items.

To contribute to this charitable cause, drop off your donations at any SMCSO District Station. The locations accepting donations are as follows:

Headquarters: 23150 Leonard Hall Dr. Leonardtown, MD (24-Hour Drop Off Available)

District 1: 37575 Charlotte Hall School Rd. Charlotte Hall, MD

District 3: 23125 Camden Way, California, MD

District 4: 21633 Great Mills Rd. Lexington Park, MD

Let’s join hands and help keep St. Mary’s County warm this winter!

For further details or inquiries, please email CopsUnit@stmaryscountymd.gov.

