St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Makes Major Drug Bust Locating Two Kilos Of Cocaine

CALIFORNIA, Md. – On July 13th, 2023, members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division’s Vice Narcotics and Criminal Intelligence Units, assisted by the Emergency Services Team, Patrol and Special Operations Divisions, conducted an investigation into the illegal possession and distribution of controlled dangerous substances by Laray Anthony Maddox, age 41 of California, Maryland.

As a result of this investigation, investigators developed probable cause that Maddox was in possession of and concealing Controlled Dangerous Substances.

Additionally, Investigators located approximately two kilograms (4.4 pounds) of suspected Cocaine, from a secluded wooded area along a public roadway that Maddox was observed leaving from prior to him returning to his residence. Maddox was later located at his residence during the execution of a subsequent search and seizure warrant which investigators obtained in relation to the aforementioned incident.

The search and seizure warrant revealed Maddox was also in possession of multiple items utilized during the illegal manufacturing, possession, packaging, and distribution of Controlled Dangerous Substances, as well as approximately $17,000 in suspected drug proceeds. Maddox was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where he was charged with the following Criminal Offenses:

CDS: Possession-Large Amount

CDS: Possession With Intent to Distribute: Narcotics

CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis

CDS: Possess Paraphernalia

