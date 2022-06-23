St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served

On View Arrests:

Obstructing and Hindering- On June 16, 2022, Cpl. Holdsworth responded to the 21600 block of FDR Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the reported trespassing. While conducting the investigation Tyrese Xavier Briscoe, age 23 of Lexington Park, arrived on scene and interrupted the investigation and attempted to remove the individual speaking with Cpl. Holdsworth. Briscoe then stood between Cpl. Holdsworth and the other party, preventing Cpl. Holdsworth from conducting the investigation. Briscoe was advised he was under arrest and resisted by pulling away and not allowing himself to be handcuffed. Briscoe was charged with Obstructing and Hindering and Resisting Arrest.

Trespassing- On June 17, 2022, Dep. Budd responded to the 22700 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported trespassing. Investigation determined Blake Edwin Sahr, age 21 of Ohio, was previously served a notice not to trespass for the establishment. Sahr was located on scene and arrested. Sahr was charged with Trespass: Private Property.

Trespassing- On June 17, 2022, Cpl. Beishline responded to the 22700 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported trespassing. Investigation determined Dalton Matthew Locklar, age 24 of Hollywood, was served a notice not to trespass and told to leave the property. A while later Locklar again returned to the property. Locklar was arrested and charged with Trespass: Private Property.

Burglary- On June 17, 2022, Dep. Budd responded to the 47000 block of Devin Circle in Lexington Park, for the reported threats. Investigation determined Shantell Shanece Swales, age 29 of Lexington Park, entered the victim’s residence via the unsecured front door, and had also been outside yelling threats to others in the neighborhood. Swales was arrested and charged with Burglary 4th Degree.

Assault/Protective Order Violation- On June 19, 2022, Dep. Shubrooks responded to the 24000 block of Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the reported disturbance. The victim advised while driving, Darcee Elise Anthony, age 66 of Piney Point, began striking him on the arm with a shoe. There is a valid court order prohibiting the victim from threatening or abusing the victim. Anthony was arrested and charged with Violate Protective Order.

Violation of Peace Order/Assault- On June 21, 2022, Dep. Jerew responded to the 23200 block of Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the reported peace order violation. The victim and witness advise Arron Michael Griffin, age 43 of Leonardtown, was yelling, cursing and threatening them. There is a valid court order preventing Griffin from contacting the victim. Griffin was arrested and began to spit in the direction of the victim and also spit on a deputy on scene. Griffin was charged with Peace Order: Fail to Comply and Assault 2nd Degree.

Disorderly Conduct/Trespassing- On June 21, 2022, Dep. Jerew responded to the 43900 block of St. John’s Road in Hollywood, for the reported disturbance. Upon arrival Christian Alexander Montanez, age 26 of California, was observed on the property. Montanez was previously issued a notice not to trespass for the property. Investigation determined Montanez came to the establishment and began to cause a disturbance and began banging on the doors when employees locked him out due to his behavior. Montanez was arrested and charged with Trespass: Private Property and Disorderly Conduct.

Warrants Served:

06/16/22- Dakarai Nivek Milburn, age 22 of Prince Frederick- Robbery, Assault 2nd Degree, Theft and Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Jerew# 372.

06/17/22- John Lamont Graham, age 53 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Teague# 249.

06/17/22- Monroe Maurice Gantt, age 55 of no fixed address- Arson/Threat by Cpl. Beishline# 252.

06/18/22- Michael Joseph James, age 37 of Bushwood- Failure to Remain at Scene of Accident by Dep. Deinert# 401.

06/18/22- Sherman Leroy Mackall age 62 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Trespass: Private Property and Fraud-Personal Identifying Information to Avoid Prosecution by Cpl. Beishline#252.

06/19/22- Stacy Lynn Moreland, age 46 of Valley Lee- CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, Theft, and Failure to Appear/Defense Witness by Dep. Budd# 325.

06/20/22- Michelle Lynn Williams, age 33 of Charlotte Hall- Failure to Appear/Defense Witness by DFC. Shelko# 326.

06/20/22- Howard Arthur Miller, age 41 of California- Malicious Destruction of Property by Sgt. Ruest# 204.

06/20/22- Demetri Kavon Gross, age 30 of Leonardtown- Driving on Highway on Suspended License by Dep. Shubrooks# 389.

06/21/22- Ronisha Breana Severe, age 28 of Mechanicsville- Driving While Suspended by Dep. Welch# 399.

06/21/22- Juanita Lynn Wood, age 36 of Scotland- Violation of Probation/Driving While Impaired by Alcohol by Dep. Reynolds# 394.

06/21/22- Terell Lamar Douglas, age 25 of Lexington Park- Failure to Remain at Scene of Property Damage Accident by Dep. N. Hill# 361. (No Photograph Available)

06/21/22- Christopher John Anthony, age 36 of Mechanicsville- Trespass: Private Property by Dep. N. Hill# 361.

06/22/22- Mary Jo Cooper, age 56 of Mechanicsville- Violate Protective Order by Dep. Kirscht# 395.

06/22/22- Scott Andrew Davis, age 42 of California- Escape 2nd Degree by DFC. Fenwick# 338.

06/22/22- Daequan Deshawn Chappelle, age 26 of Great Mills- Sex Offense 4th Degree and Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Hudson# 390.

06/22/22- Aamani Parker Horner, age 19 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Teague# 249.

06/22/22- Charles Douglas Stump Jr., age 39 of Lexington Park- Malicious Destruction of Property by Cpl. Beishline#252.