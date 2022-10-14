St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served

On View Arrests:

Assault- On October 5, 2022, Dep. Wilhelmi responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Joequan Dimario Bush, age 20, and Zahlir Daylin Gantt, age 19, both of Lexington Park, engaged in a mutual assault. Both Bush and Gantt were charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Joequan Dimario Bush

Zahlir Daylin Gantt

Assault- On October 6, 2022, Dep. Truss responded to the 21200 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported disturbance. Investigation determined Jermaine Alexander Carter, age 35 of Lexington Park, slammed a door on the victim’s hand, causing injury to the victim’s finger. Carter was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. (No Photograph Available)

Assault- On October 10, 2022, Dep. Cucinotta responded to the 25300 block of Pt. Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Brandon Lee Schaffer, age 23 of Leonardtown, assaulted the victim by striking the victim multiple times in the arms, hands, and face. The victim displayed signs of injury and Schaffer was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Brandon Lee Schaffer

Violate Protective Order- On October 10, 2022, Dep. Campbell responded to the 27000 block of Mill Seat Drive in Mechanicsville, for the reported violation of a protective order. Investigation determined Devin Eric Webb, age 36 of Mechanicsville, violated a court order by being on the victim’s property. Webb was arrested and charged with Violate Protective Order. (No Photograph Available)

Warrants Served:

10/04/22- James Wayne Murphy, age 57 of no fixed address- Trespass: Private Property by Dep. Chase-Johnson# 407.

James Wayne Murphy

10/04/22- Ashley Rachel Bell, age 31 of Lexington Park- Theft and Forgery-Private Documents by DFC. Schell# 359. (No Photograph Available)

10/04/22- Robert Francis Wayne Bridgett, age 33 of Lexington Park- Assault 1st and 2nd Degree by Dep. Chase-Johnson# 407.

Robert Francis Wayne Bridgett

10/05/22- Joseph Rizzo Potts, age 20 of Lexington Park- Assault 1st and 2nd Degree by Dep. Campbell# 408.

Joseph Rizzo Potts

10/05/22- Joseph Lavon Mason, age 48 of Lexington Park- Assault 1st and 2nd Degree by Dep. Absher# 405. (No Photograph Available)

10/06/22- Kiera Geordan Collins, age 24 Lexington Park- Driving Motor Vehicle Without a License by Sgt. Kerby# 242.

Kiera Geordan Collins

10/08/22- Shanita Ann Chase, age 35 of Mechanicsville- Failure to Appear/Driving While Suspended by Dep. Katulich# 363.

Shanita Ann Chase

10/09/22- Christopher Aloysius Guy, age 37 of Mechanicsville- Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking, Assault 1st and 2nd Degree by Cpl. Pontorno# 257.

Christopher Aloysius Guy

10/10/22- James Wayne Murphy, age 57 of no fixed address- Trespass: Private Property by Dep. Absher# 405.

James Wayne Murphy

10/10/22- Tawni Angel Uhl, age 36 of Lexington Park- Theft by Dep. Palmer# 373.

Tawni Angel Uhl

10/10/22- Shameka Levae Harrod, age 30 of Lexington Park- Driving Motor Vehicle Without a License by Dep. Fleenor# 388.

Shameka Levae Harrod

10/12/22- Sean Patrick Kraese, age 22 of Piney Point- Aggravated Animal Cruelty by Det. Lawrence# 279.