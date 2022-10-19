St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served

On View Arrests:

Violation of Peace Order- On October 15, 2022, Dep. Campbell responded to the 27100 block of Barton Street in Mechanicsville, for the reported protective order violation. Investigation determined Rashell Gail Tucker, age 18 of Mechanicsville, violated a valid court order by yelling at the victim. Tucker was arrested and charged with Peace Order: Fail to Comply.

Rashell Gail Tucker

Handgun Arrest- On October 15, 2022, Dep. Truss responded to the 44900 block of Worth Avenue in California, for the reported individual with a handgun. The complainant advised Brian Duane Beatty, age 43 of Ohio, had a handgun in the center console of his vehicle. The complainant advised the handgun was observed while the parties were arguing, and Beatty opened the console and the witness observed the handgun. A vehicle search was conducted and an unloaded handgun was recovered; a loaded magazine was recovered from the glovebox of the vehicle. Beatty was arrested and charged with Handgun in Vehicle.

Brian Duane Beatty

Theft/Drug Arrest- On October 16, 2022, Dep. Absher responded to the 21500 block of Morris Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported theft of a motor vehicle. The victim advised Joseph Paul Smith Jr., age 30 of Hollywood, stole the victim’s keys and vehicle. The victim confronted Smith, who then grabbed the victim’s arm, causing visible injury. Smith was located in Mechanicsville, operating the victim’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded a suspected CDS smoking device containing suspected cocaine residue. The victim’s vehicle’s bumper had also been damaged while in Smith’s possession. Smith was charged with Theft, Assault 2nd Degree, CDS Possession: Paraphernalia, and Malicious Destruction of Property.

Joseph Paul Smith Jr.

Assault- On October 17, 2022, Dep. Senatore responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Kevin Jeffrey Hancock, age 38 of Leonardtown, struck the victim in the face. Hancock was charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Kevin Jeffrey Hancock

Warrants Served:

10/14/22- Krystal Maree Brensinger, age 39 of Lexington Park- Driving While Suspended by Dep. Reynolds# 394.

Krystal Maree Brensinger

10/14/22- Michael Peter Trybus, age 26 of Huntingtown- Burglary 1st Degree by Dep. Kirscht# 395.

Michael Peter Trybus

10/15/22- Kyle Wayne Jones, age 29 of Lexington Park- Sex Offender: Fail to Register and False Information by Dep. Kirscht# 395.

Kyle Wayne Jones

10/16/22- Benjamin Joseph Culbert, age 32 of Lusby- Assault 2nd Degree and Sex Offense 4th Degree by Dep. Reynolds# 394.