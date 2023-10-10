LEONARDTOWN, Md. – From Monday, October 2, 2023, through Sunday, October 8, 2023, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,505 total Calls for Service.

Below are notable arrests during this period.

09/29/2023 – Jeremiah Lee Logan, Jr., 20, of Lexington Park, by DFC Zachary Jerew for Assault Second Degree on DOC Employee.

09/29/2023 – James Reginald Flanagan, 26, of Lexington Park, by DFC Zachary Jerew for Assault Second Degree on DOC Employee.

09/30/23 – Trevon Marquise Butler, 28, of Lexington Park, by Cpl. Taylore Nauman for Felony Rape Second Degree, Felony Sex Offense Third Degree, Sex Offense Fourth Degree, Assault Second Degree.

WARRANT:

10/02/23 – Jesse Erin Kuntz, 28, of Cambridge, for CDS Possession Not Cannabis and CDS Possession of Paraphernalia.

10/04/23 – Zuri Kali Harrison, 20, of Great Mills, by Dep. Austin Welch for CDS Possession, Not Cannabis, and CDS Possession of Paraphernalia.

