On View Arrests:

Burglary- On April 5, 2022, Dep. Reynolds responded to the 21800 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported burglary in progress. Damage was observed to the door and locking mechanism of the hotel room, and investigation determined the hotel room should not be occupied. Located in the room was Dean Alan Graham, age 64 of Lusby, who was previously served a notice not to trespass at the establishment. Graham was arrested and charged with Burglary, Property Destruction and Trespassing.

Dean Alan Graham

Burglary- On April 5, 2022, Dep. Kril responded to the 21800 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported burglary. Damage was observed to the hotel room door, and investigation determined the room should not be occupied. Located in the hotel room were Gary Victor Shubrooks, age 30 of Ridge and Anthony Goldus Jackson, age 33 of Lexington Park. Shubrooks and Jackson were arrested and charged with Burglary 4th Degree, Property Destruction and Trespassing.

Gary Victor Shubrooks

Anthony Goldus Jackson

Assault- On April 6, 2022, Dep. Schell responded to the 45900 block of Indian Way in Great Mills, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Kenneth Charles Whitaker Sr., strangled the victim causing visible injury to the victim’s neck. The victim also had a swollen eye and scratches were visible on the victim’s face. Whitaker was arrested and charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree.

Kenneth Charles Whitaker Sr.

Warrants:

04/05/22- Zachary Alan Kiger, age 33 of Ridge- Driving Vehicle on Revoked License by DFC. Shelko# 326.

Zachary Alan Kiger

04/05/22- Heather Ann Rose, age 37 of Mechanicsville- Failure to Appear/Driving on Suspended License by Cpl. Teague# 249.

Heather Ann Rose

04/05/22- Jose Miguel Figueras Gonzalez, age 44 of California- Violate Protective Order and Driving on Suspended License by DFC. Shelko# 326.

Jose Miguel Figueras Gonzalez

04/06/22- Tyrell Lamar Douglas, age 24 of Lexington Park- Theft by Dep. Tasciotti# 398.

Tyrell Lamar Douglas

04/06/22- Kristin Marie Greene, age 24 of Lexington Park- Driving on Suspended License by Dep. C. Hill# 381.

Kristin Marie Greene

04/06/22- Brian Steven Spicuzza, age 47 of California- Sex Abuse Minor ( five counts) by DFC. Beyer# 319.

Brian Steven Spicuzza

04/06/22- John Wesley Lonkert, age 42 of Scotland- Burglary and Theft by DFC. Beyer# 319.

John Wesley Lonkert

04/06/22- Lee Kitwell Clark Jr., age 35 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree and Violation of Probation by Cpl. Beishline# 252.