On View Arrests:

Assault- On April 6, 2022, Dep. C. Hill responded to the 45900 block of Halsey Court in California, for the reported disturbance. Investigation determined Francis Xavier Hill, age 26 of California, threw the victim’s clothes and cellphone outside, causing the phone to break. Hill also struck the victim in the face, causing visible injury to the victim. Hill was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property.

Francis Xavier Hill

Assault- On April 7, 2022, Dep. Bowling made contact with the victim who advised of an assault that occurred over several days. The first reported assault occurred on April 3, 2022, in the 21900 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. During that assault the victim advised Jason Earl William Jones, age 40 of no fixed address, grabbed the victim’s jaw/throat and began strangling the victim while lifting the victim off the ground. The victim attempted to leave the tent where the parties were staying, but Jones sat on the victim and held the victim down preventing the victim from leaving. On April 6, 2022, the victim advised Jones slapped her in the face repeatedly. Deputies observed to the victim have a black eye, bruises to the face and multiple bruises to the victim’s body were also observed. Jones was located, arrested and charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree and False Imprisonment. (No Photograph Available)

Assault- On April 7, 2022, Dep. Edelen responded to the 21600 block of North Essex Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported disturbance. Investigation determined Jasmine Yvette Estep, age 27 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim and caused a significant laceration to the victim’s head. Estep was arrested and charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree.

Jasmine Yvette Estep

Violate Protective Order- On April 8, 2022, DFC. Shelko responded to the 38000 block of Malcolm Gass Lane in Avenue, for the reported protective order violation. Investigation determined Vincent Paul Shontere, age 59 of Avenue, violated a valid court order by being at the victim’s residence. Shontere was arrested when he again returned to the victim’s residence and was charged with Violate Protective Order.

Vincent Paul Shontere

Assault- On April 8, 2022, Dep. Katulich responded to the 46300 block of Columbus Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Jonathan Antonio Soto, age 34 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by striking the victim with a baseball bat numerous times causing significant bruising to the victim’s face and lacerations to the victim’s head. Soto also threw the victim to the ground and punched the victim repeatedly. Soto was arrested and charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree.

Jonathan Antonio Soto

Assault- On April 8, 2022, Cpl. Teague responded to the 22000 block of Gloucester Court in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Lacey Amanda Plummer, age 30 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim causing abrasions and scratches to the victim’s back. Plummer was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Lacey Amanda Plummer

Trespassing/Public Disturbance- On April 8, 2022, Cpl. Beishline responded to the 21600 block of Liberty Street in Lexington Park, for the reported disturbance. Contact was made with the victim who advised John Richard Clarke Jr., age 30 of Avenue, was intoxicated and attempted to punch and break a window. The victim advised Clarke refused to leave. Deputies advised Clarke he would need to leave the residence, and he refused. Clarke created a loud disturbance and attempted to assault deputies on scene. Clarke was arrested at which time he attempted to kick deputies and once in the police car, began kicking the vehicle. Clarke was charged with Trespass: Private Property Intoxicate-Public Disturbance, Fail to Obey Lawful Order, and Resisting Arrest.

John Richard Clarke Jr.

Assault- On April 9, 2022, Dep. Deinert responded to the 46300 block of Creeping Primrose Lane in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Miguel Antonio Moyett, age 29 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by pushing the victim to the ground. Moyett was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Miguel Antonio Moyett

Violate Protective Order- On April 11, 2022, Dep. Salas responded to the 21800 block of Pegg Road in Lexington Park, for the reported protective order violation. Investigation determined Preston Daniel Foster, age 56 of Lexington Park, contacted the victim in violation of a valid court order. Foster was charged with Violate Protective Order.

Preston Daniel Foster

Warrants Served:

04/08/22- Jill Marie Knittel, age 42 of Hollywood- Failure to Appear/Theft, Neglect of Minor, Theft and Driving While Suspended by Dep. Wilson# 370.

Jill Marie Knittel

04/08/22- Tamika Patrice Batts, age 33 of Lexington Park- Indecent Exposure by Dep. Wimberly# 357.

Tamika Patrice Batts

04/08/22- David Wayne Brown Jr., age 42 of Leonardtown- Driving Without a License by DFC. Westphal# 337.

David Wayne Brown Jr.

04/08/22- Pamela Louise Johnson, age 33 of Lexington Park- Contempt of Court by Cpl. Handy# 132.

Pamela Louise Johnson

04/10/22- Katia Polanco Perez, age 18 of Lexington Park- Driving on Highway Without Required License by Dep. Shubrooks# 389. (No Photograph Available)

04/12/22- William Alexander Sledge, age 64 of no fixed address- Failure to Appear/Trespassing by Dep. Kirscht# 395.