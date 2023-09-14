On-View Arrests:

Aubrey Robby Robinson

9/1/2023 Aubrey Robby Robinson, 31 of Bryans Road arrested by Dfc. Haas and charged with Assault Sec Degree / DOC employee and Assault Sec Degree / DOC employee.

Robert Lee Driggers

9/1/2023 Robert Lee Driggers, 57 of Lexington Park arrested by Dep. Katulich and charged with Assault First Degree and Assault Second Degree.

Michael Lashawn Johnson

9/5/2023 Michael Lashawn Johnson, 45 of California arrested by Cpl. Beyer and charged with CDS Possess – Not Cannabis (2 counts), CDS Poss with intent to dist: Narc (2 counts) and Illegal possess ammo.

Darren Ray Ballew

9/5/2023 Darren Ray Ballew, 30 of California arrested by Dfc. Rycyzyn and charged with Assault Sec Degree and Arson / Threat.

Deonte Lamont Taylor

9/6/2023 Deonte Lamont Taylor, 30 of Lexington Park arrested by Dfc. Forinash and charged with Illegal Possession Ammunition, Reckless endangerment, Loaded Handgun on Person, Handgun on Person and Reg. Firearm – illegal possession.

Robert Doral Harrod

9/7/2023 Robert Doral Harrod, 36 of Lexington Park arrested by Dep. C. Hill and charged with Resist / interfere with arrest and Disorderly Conduct.

Samuel Leotis Payne

9/11/2023 Samuel Leotis Payne, 21 of Hagerstown arrested by Dfc. Haas and charged with Malicious Destruction of Property – Value $1,000+.

Warrant Served:

Robert Doral Harrod

9/7/2023 Robert Doral Harrod, 36 of Lexington Park arrested by Dep. C. Hill for Driving on revoked license and privelege.

Criminal Citations:

9/1/2023 Isabella Renee Sigmon, 22 of Mechanicsville served by Dep. Katulich for Assault First Degree and Assault Second Degree

9/4/2023 Alvin William Beishline, Jr., 42 of Mechanicsville served by Sgt. Delozier for Bigamy – Felony.