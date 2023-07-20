LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has released its weekly report of on-view arrests, warrants served, and criminal summons for July 12-18, 2023. The report includes the following individuals:

James Reginald Flanagan

James Reginald Flanagan, 26, was arrested on July 15 for assault of a DOC employee.

Christopher Glenn James

Christopher Glenn James, 34, was arrested on July 17 for second-degree escape under conditions of release.

Daimyon Anthony Wood

Daimyon Anthony Wood, 18, was arrested on July 18 for second-degree assault, property destruction over $1,000, assault of a DOC employee, assault of a LE officer, and other charges.

Jordan Thomas Hutchinson, 19, was arrested on July 18 for second-degree assault and property destruction over $1,000. (photo unavailable)

Jared Brian Hinojosa, 23, had a warrant served on July 12 for second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, sexual solicitation of a minor, and fourth-degree sexual contact.

Aaron Jacob Windsor

Aaron Jacob Windsor, 28, had a warrant served on July 16 for VOP negligent manslaughter veh/reckless driving, fraud – personal identity to avoid prosecution, and theft ranging from $100 to under $1,500.

Dorothy Anne Vallandingham, 49, was issued a criminal summons on July 14 for theft schemes ranging from $25,000 to $100,000, 12 counts of theft ranging from $1,500 to $25,000, theft ranging from $100 to $1,500, and embezzlement/misappropriation. (photo unavailable)

Ashley Nicole Thomas, 36, was issued a criminal summons on July 13 for stealing another’s credit card, theft ranging from $100 to under $1,500, resisting or interfering with an arrest, possessing a controlled dangerous substance (not cannabis), and possessing drug paraphernalia. (photo unavailable)

Gregory Steven Hewitt, 25, was issued a criminal summons on July 16 for first-degree assault and second-degree assault. (photo unavailable)