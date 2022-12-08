St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office On View Arrests, Warrants Served And Juvenile Referrals

On View Arrests:

Drug Arrest- On December 1, 2022, Dep. Stewart responded to the 23100 block of Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown, to serve a warrant for another jurisdiction on Ted William Taylor Jr., age 33 of no fixed address. Taylor was taken into custody and located on his person was a suspected CDS smoking device containing suspected cocaine residue. Taylor was charged with CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

Ted William Taylor Jr.

Assault- On December 3, 2022, DFC. Wimberly responded to the 45900 block of Indian Way in Lexington Park, for the reported disturbance. Investigation determined Kenneth NMN Cradle, age 61 of Lexington Park, strangled the victim with curtains he pulled down, leaving visible injury to the victim’s neck. Cradle also struck the victim in the face, and retrieved a hammer and threatened to harm the victim with the hammer. Cradle was arrested and charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree.

Kenneth NMN Cradle

Assault- On December 3, 2022, Dep. Katulich responded to the 40000 block of Leeland Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Janay Nicole Guion, age 35 of Mechanicsville, grabbed the victim’s throat, causing visible injury to the victim. Guion was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. (No Photograph Available)

Burglary/Resisting Arrest- On December 4, 2022, Dep. Morgan responded to the 39400 block of Jarrell Drive in Mechanicsville, for the check the welfare request. Upon arriving in the area a 911 call was received advising a male was attempting to enter a residence. Dep. Morgan observed Austin Michael Knick, age 21 of Mechanicsville, pulling on the victim’s door, trying to force entry to the victim’s residence. Upon contact with Dep. Morgan, Knick attempted to flee the area and was apprehended. Knick was advised he was under arrest, and he began to actively resist arrest and continually pulled away from deputies on scene. Knick was arrested and charged with Burglary 4th Degree, Fail to Obey Reasonable/Lawful Order, Resist/Interfere with Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct.

Austin Michael Knick

Violate Protective Order- On December 4, 2022, Sgt. Smith responded to the 48500 block of Havirland Road in Lexington Park, for the reported disturbance. Investigation determined Stephen Gore Uhler II, age 32 of Lexington Park, was on the victim’s property in violation of a valid court order. Uhler was arrested and charged with Violation of a Peace Order.

Stephen Gore Uhler

Assault- On December 4, 2022, Dep. Dixon responded to the 30000 block of Cochise Court in Mechanicsville, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Michelle Rae Price, age 52 of Dunkirk, came to the victim’s residence uninvited, and physically assaulted the victim. During the incident, Price scratched and bit the victim, and attempted to stab the victim multiple times with a steak knife. The victim displayed visible signs of injury and Price was arrested and charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree.

Michelle Rae Price

Possession of Contraband- On December 5, 2022, Dep. Deinert responded to 13900 block of HG Trueman Road in Solomons, to take custody of Christina Marie Cornett, age 29 of Prince Frederick, who had an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear/Driving While Intoxicated. Once at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, a hair scrunchie in Cornett’s possession was found to have a zipper and a compartment inside the scrunchie. Located inside the scrunchie was a pill, (suspected Clonazepam). Cornett was charged with Contraband While Confined and served the outstanding warrant. (No Photograph Available)

Assault- On December 6, 2022, Dep. Haas responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Martell D’Angelo Morgan, age 35 of Piney Point, assaulted the victim by striking the victim in the head. Morgan was charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Martell D’Angelo Morgan

Assault- On December 6, 2022, Cpl. Reppel responded to the 45800 block of N Poteat Court in California, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Asnath Mokeira Nyamwembe, age 28 of California, struck the victim in the face, causing visible injury. Nyamwembe was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Asnath Mokeira Nyamwembe

Warrants Served:

12/01/22- Joseph Maurice Watts, age 54 of no fixed address- Trespass: Private Property by Cpl. Holdsworth# 305.

Joseph Maurice Watts

12/01/22- Eris Melissa Rivers, age 25 of Great Mills- Driving Without License by Dep. Stewart# 310.

Eris Melissa Rivers

12/02/22- David Allen Hostetler, age 26 of Leonardtown- Violation of Probation/Indecent Liberty With a Child, and Contempt of Court by Dep. Kril# 382.

David Allen Hostetler

12/02/22- Chelsea Shyan Brandon, age 38 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Driving on Suspended License by DFC. Wimberly# 357.

Chelsea Shyan Brandon

12/02/22- Francisco Nico Saavedra, age 21 of Laurel- Fugitive Other Agency/Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Reckless Endangerment, and Theft by Dep. Katulich# 363.

Francisco Nico Saavedra

12/03/22- Anna Marie Wathen, age 42 of Mechanicsville- Failure to Appear/Driving While Impaired by Controlled Dangerous Substance by Dep. Katulich# 363.

Anna Marie Wathen

12/03/22- Elijah Miguel Miles, age 21 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Schell# 359.

Elijah Miguel Miles

12/05/22- Kyle Matthew Kerig, age 22 of Leonardtown- Violate Protective Order by Cpl. Smith# 306.

Kyle Matthew Kerig

12/05/22- Zhane Tkeyah Woodland, age 28 of Mechanicsville- Driving While Suspended and Driving Without a License by Dep. Palmer# 373.

Zhane Tkeyah Woodland

12/05/22- Ronald NMN Clay, age 32 of Lexington Park- Assault 1st and 2nd Degree by Dep. Haas# 367.

Ronald NMN Clay

Juvenile Referrals:

11/06/22- Female age 13 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Chase-Johnson# 407.

11/30/22- Male age 15 of Chaptico- Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Activities by Cpl. Gaskill# 274.

11/30/22- Male age 16 of Leonardtown- Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Activities by Cpl. Gaskill# 274.

12/02/22- Male age 15 of Lexington Park- Theft by Dep. Myers# 364.

12/02/22- Female age 14 of Valley Lee- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Hartzell# 97.

12/05/22- Male age 15 of St. Leonard- Robbery, Assault 2nd Degree and Theft by Cpl. Muschette# 303.

12/05/22- Female age 14 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Muschette# 303.

12/05/22- Male age 15 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Activities by Cpl. Gaskill# 274.