St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office On-View Arrests, Warrants Served And Juvenile Referrals

On-View Arrests:

Drug Arrest: On June 10, 2022, Cpl. Holdsworth responded to the 21000 block of Great Mill Road in Great Mills, and located Kenneth Charles Whitaker, age 61 of Bryans Road. Whitaker had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for First-Degree Assault. Located on Whitaker at the time of arrest was a metal container containing suspected cocaine. Whitaker was arrested and served the outstanding warrant and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana.

Kenneth Charles Whitaker

Drug Arrest: On June 20, 2022, DFC Fenwick located and arrested Jahlil Menyata Cooper, age 30 of no fixed address, on outstanding warrants for Peace Order: Fail to Comply and Assault 2nd Degree. At the time of his arrest, Cooper was found to be in possession of trace amounts of suspected cocaine. Cooper was arrested and served the outstanding warrants and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana.

Jahlil Menyata Cooper

Assault: On June 28, 2022, Cpl. Shaun Carberry responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center for the report of an assault on an inmate by another inmate. As a result of injuries sustained to the victim, Sean Ross Alpert, age 45 of Port Tobacco, was charged with two counts of Second-Degree Assault.

Sean Ross Alpert

Assault: On June 30, 2022, Deputy Brandon Reynolds responded to the 21700 block of Kearsarge Place in Lexington Park for the report of trespassing. Upon arrival, Deputy Reynolds was advised by the victim that Tracy Evan Hemsley, age 28 of Lexington Park, pushed the victim to the ground while holding a child and began kicking the victim in the head leaving visible sign of injury. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. Hemsley was arrested and charged with First-Degree Assault; two counts of Second-Degree Assault and Second-Degree Child Abuse. Case # 33334-22

Tracy Evan Hemsley

Theft: On June 29, 2022, Deputy Hunsinger responded to the California Target for the report of a stolen bicycle. After reviewing the store’s video surveillance, Laitesha Jonelle Jones, age 30 of California, was identified and charged with Theft: $100 to under $1,500. The bicycle was recovered and returned to the victim. Case # 33108-22

Laitesha Jonelle Jones

Contraband: On July 1, 2022, Deputy Jessica Wilson responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center for the report of CDS Possession contraband. Upon a search of Roy Mitchel Jones, age 46 of Charlotte Hall, one capsule of Gabapentin and one capsule of Oxymorphone were located in his pants pocket. Jones was charged with CDS Possession: Not Marijuana and Introduce Contraband into a Place of Confinement. Case # 33490-22

Roy Mitchel Jones

Violation of Protective Order: On July 1, 2022, Deputy Raymond Allebach responded to the 21900 block of Rosewood Terrace in Lexington Park for the report of a Violation of a Protective Order. Johnathan Jacob Resnick, age 48 of Lexington Park, was found to be in Violation of a Protective Order. Case # 33445-22

Johnathan Jacob Resnick

Violation of Protective Order: On June 28, 2022, Deputy John Gardiner responded to the 38600 block of Lockes Forrest Lane in Mechanicsville for the report of a disturbance. Steven Keith Jameson Jr., age 36 of no fixed address, was found to be in Violation of a Protective Order and arrested on July 1. Case # 33414-22 (no photo available)

Assault: On July 1, 2022, Deputy Robert Chase responded the area of Joan Drive and Barefoot Lane in California for the report of an assault. The victim advised that George Williams, age 27 of California, slapped the victim in the face, pushed the victim to the ground and kicked the victim, leaving visible signs of injury. Williams was charged with Second-Degree Assault. Case # 33391-22 (no photo available)

Theft: On July 1, 2022, Deputy Dixon responded to the Lexington Park Dick’s Sporting Goods store for the report of a theft. Deputy Dixon reviewed the store’s video surveillance to observe the theft. Paige Elizabeth Delfavero, age 34 of Lusby, was located near a pawn store in Lexington Park with a Barnett Crossbow from Dick’s Sporting Goods. Delfavero was charged with Theft: $100 to under $1,500. Case # 33424-22 (no photo available)

CDS Possession: On July 1, 2022, DFC Westphal was conducting crime prevention in the area of South Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park when he observed a vehicle operating with blue headlights. A traffic stop was conducted and located during a probable cause search was 30.3 grams of Marijuana. Michael Orlando Waddell, age 35 of Lexington Park, was charged with CDS Possession: Marijuana more than 10 grams. Case # 33536-22 (no photo available)

CDS Possession: On July 2, 2022, Deputy Wimberly conducted a traffic stop in the area of Buck Hewitt Road in Great Mills for a vehicle that did not stop at a red light. Upon a probably cause vehicle search, several bags of Marijuana were located. Darious Anthony Jones, age 30 of Lexington Park, was charged with CDS Possession: Not Marijuana; CDS Possession: Marijuana more than 10 grams and a Child Support warrant. Case # 33543-22

Darious Anthony Jones

Burglary: On July 3, 2022, Deputy Morgan responded to the 45800 block of Carefree Way in Great Mills for the report of a property destruction. Upon arrival, the victim advised that Mark Wayne Williams, age 55 of Great Mills, arrived at the location to argue over $10. The victim locked the door and then moments later, Williams kicked the door in and entered the residence threatening to assault the victim. Williams was contacted at his residence, arrested and charged with Third-Degree Burglary, Fourth-Degree Burglary and Malicious Destruction of Property. Case # 33790-22

Mark Wayne Williams

Assault: On July 3, 2022, Cpl. Vincent Pontorno responded to the 38900 block of Foley Mattingly Road in Helen for the report of an assault. The victim advised that Darren Ray Ballew, age 28 of Helen, threw a set of keys at the victim, leaving visible injury. Ballew was arrested and charged with Second-Degree Assault. Case # 33719-22 (no photo available)

CDS Possession: On July 3, 2022, DFC Westphal was conducting traffic enforcement in the area of South Shangri-La Drive and Missouri Avenue in Lexington Park when he observed a vehicle fail to come to a complete stop at a stop sign. A vehicle stop was made and after a probable cause search of the vehicle, three suspected crack pipes were located including residue. Chanel Marie Adams, age 40 of Lusby, was arrested for CDS Possession: Not Marijuana; CDS Possession Paraphernalia and Fraudulent Personal Identity to Avoid Prosecution. Case # 33726-22

Chanel Marie Adams

CDS Possession: On July 3, 2022, Deputy Wimberly was operating his marked patrol cruiser on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park when he observed a vehicle operating with an expired registration plate. Upon a probably cause search, approximately 40 grams of Marijuana, multiple plastic bags and a digital scale were located. Eric Craig Robinson, age 18 of Hyattsville, was charged with CDS Possession: More than 10 grams. Case # 33872-22 (no photo available)

Warrants Served:

June 29, 2022: Benjamin Tyler Pistorio, age 22 of Mechanicsville, three counts of Theft: $100 to under $1,500 by Deputy Hill #381.

Benjamin Tyler Pistorio

June 29, 2022: Joseph Daren Brooks, age 19 of Lexington Park, Firearm/Drug Traffic Crime; CDS Possession: Marijuana more than 10 grams and CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute by Deputy Hill #361.

Joseph Daren Brooks

June 29, 2022: Melody Lynn Bowen, age 55 of Lexington Park, Bench warrant for Failure to Appear by Cpl. Knott #234.

Melody Lynn Bowen

June 29, 2022: Sherman Leroy Mackall, age 62 of no fixed address, Failure to Appear: Fourth-Degree Burglary, Failure to Appear: Trespass on Private Property and Failure to Appear: CDS Possession Not Marijuana by DFC Wynnyk #351.

Sherman Leroy Mackall

June 30, 2022: Donald Levi Warrick Jr., age 33 of Lexington Park, five counts of Second-Degree Escape by DFC Snyder #342.

Donald Levi Warrick Jr.

June 30, 2022: George Williams IV, age 27 of California, Theft: $100 to under $1,500 by Deputy Edelen #330. (no photo available)

June 30, 2022: Tashika Lynn Mobley, age 31 of Lexington Park, Second-Degree Child Abuse, First-Degree Assault and Second-Degree Assault by Deputy McLean #400.

Tashika Lynn Mobley

June 30, 2022: Erica Katherine Dayton, age 31 of Lexington Park, Body Attachment by DFC Wynnyk #351. (no photo available)

July 1, 2022: Joequan Dimario Bush, age 20 of Lexington Park, Violation of Probation by Cpl. Gaskill #274.

Joequan Dimario Bush

July 1, 2022: Tavaughn Anthony Weeks, age 28 of Lexington Park, First-Degree Assault and Second-Degree Assault by DFC Raley #345.

Tavaughn Anthony Weeks

July 1, 2022: Logan Garrett Blado, age 22 of Mechanicsville, First-Degree Assault and Second-Degree Assault by DFC Raley #345.

Logan Garrett Blado

July 1, 2022: Robert Lee Driggers, age 56 of Lexington park, Violation of Probation: Second-Degree Assault by DFC Rycyzyn #350.

Robert Lee Driggers

July 2, 2022: Jamaze Jovan Wood, age 23 of Lexington Park, Second-Degree Assault by DFC Wynnyk #351.

Jamaze Jovan Wood

July 2, 2022: Mark Anthony Wathen, age 56 of no fixed address, Fail to Register Offender/False Info and Fail to Notify Sex Offender Registry by Deputy Dixon #380.

Mark Anthony Wathen

July 2, 2022: Rodriquez Jerrod Brown, age 40 of no fixed address, First-Degree Assault and Second-Degree Assault by DFC Wynnyk #351.

Rodriquez Jerrod Brown

July 3, 2022: David Michael Goad, age 40 of Prince Frederick, Fourth-Degree Burglary; Attempted Theft: $1,500 to under $25,000; Trespass on Posted Property and Resist/Interfere with Arrest by Cpl. Gaskill #274.

David Michael Goad

Juvenile Referrals:

June 26, 2022: A 13-year-old female of Lexington Park was referred to Juvenile Services for Second-Degree Assault by Cpl. McClure #299.

June 29, 2022: A 13-year-old female of Lexington Park was referred to Juvenile Services for Second-Degree Assault by Cpl. McClure #299.

June 30, 2022: A 13-year-old male of Leonardtown was referred to Juvenile Services for Second-Degree Assault by DFC Alvey #275.

July 3, 2022: A 16-year-old female of Great Mills was referred to Juvenile Services for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Deinert #401.

July 3, 2022: A 17-year-old female of Lexington Park was referred to Juvenile Services for two counts of Second-Degree Assault by DFC Rycyzyn #350.

July 3, 2022: A 16-year-old female of Lexington Park was referred to Juvenile Services for two counts of Second-Degree Assault by DFC Rycyzyn #350.