St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Seeking Identity For Theft Suspect At Walmart

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation.

On Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 10 pm, the suspect picked up merchandise, including a large Samsung television and was stopped by an employee while trying to exit the California Walmart store.

The suspect then fled the store with the merchandise, but left behind the television.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Richard Wilhelmi at 301-475-4200, ext. 78152 or email richard.wilhelmi@stmarysmd.com. Case # 19327-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.