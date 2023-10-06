LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance for a robbery and assault investigation.

The incident took place on Monday, September 25, 2023, between 6 and 7 p.m. in the Lexwood Court area in Lexington Park.

A male victim was standing at the entrance to Lexwood Court and was approached by a black male, approximately 5’11, who assaulted the victim, stole his wallet and cigarettes and fled the area in an unknown direction.

Anyone with any information about this incident or the suspect is asked to contact Deputy Alexander Tasciotti at Alexander.Tasciotti@stmaryscountymd.gov or 301-475-4200 ext. 8151.

Please reference Case #53438-23.