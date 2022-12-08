Carroll Ignatius Norris Jr.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Carroll Ignatius Norris Jr., age 48 of Hollywood, who is wanted on several warrants including: Theft: $100 to under $1,500; Failure to Appear: Second-Degree Assault; Stalking; nine counts of Theft under $100 and two counts of Failure to Appear: Driving While Suspended.

Norris is known to frequent the Lexington Park area.

Anyone with information on Norris’ whereabouts is asked to contact Deputy Mark Porter at 301-475-8008 or email mark.porter@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.