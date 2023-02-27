Wayne Joseph Brooks

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Wayne Joseph Brooks, age 30 of Leonardtown, on a warrant for Violation of Probation for Stalking, Harassment and Violation of a Protective Order.

Anyone with information about Brooks’ whereabouts is asked to call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.