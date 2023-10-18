St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office To Distribute Free Firearm Safety Kits

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) will distribute free firearm safety kits to county residents in a community safety initiative. The initiative comes in the wake of Governor Wes Moore signing into law an important piece of legislation in May: Firearm Safety – Storage Requirements and Youth Suicide Prevention, S.B. 858, Jaelynn’s Law. Adherence to the law requires proper residential storage practices, such as gun locks on every weapon.

Cable-style gun locks, suitable for most types of handguns, rifles and shotguns, and a safety curriculum are included in the free firearm safety kits that can be obtained at the following locations on weekdays from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.: SMCSO Headquarters, 23150 Leonard Hall, Leonardtown, MD. SMCSO District 1 Station, 37575 Charlotte Hall Rd., Charlotte Hall, MD. SMCSO District 3 Station, 23125 Camden Way, California, MD. SMCSO District 4 Station, 21633 Great Mills Rd., Lexington Park, MD.

Please note that each household can receive up to two of these kits, subject to availability, while supplies last. This program underscores SMCSO’s commitment to promoting firearm safety within the community.