St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Welcomes 6 New Deputies

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Join us in congratulating the graduates of the Police Entrance Level Training Program Session 51 of the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy, who graduated Friday evening after the seven-month-long session.
Congratulations to our new deputies:
- Deputy Helen Deitrich, who was selected to receive the Steve E. Allen Award for leadership, initiative, motivation and compassion throughout the academy’s session.
Sheriff Steve Hall and Deputy Deitrich
Deputy Deitrich receives the Steve E. Allen Award
- Deputy Santiago Estrada Lora, who earned the highest scores in Firearms among the class
Sheriff Hall and Deputy Estrada Lora
Deputy Estrada Lora receives his Firearms scoring award
- Deputy Julian Grant
Sheriff Hall and Deputy Grant
- Deputy Elijsha Munn
Sheriff Hall and Deputy Munn
- Deputy Aaron Ocasio-Rivera, who was chosen as the class speaker
Sheriff Hall and Deputy Ocasio-Rivera
- Deputy Richard Stillwell
Sheriff Hall and Deputy Stillwell
Final Inspection