St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Welcomes 6 New Deputies

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Join us in congratulating the graduates of the Police Entrance Level Training Program Session 51 of the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy, who graduated Friday evening after the seven-month-long session.

Congratulations to our new deputies:

Deputy Helen Deitrich, who was selected to receive the Steve E. Allen Award for leadership, initiative, motivation and compassion throughout the academy’s session.

Deputy Santiago Estrada Lora, who earned the highest scores in Firearms among the class

Deputy Julian Grant

Deputy Elijsha Munn

Deputy Aaron Ocasio-Rivera, who was chosen as the class speaker

Deputy Richard Stillwell

