St. Mary’s County Students Excel At Regeneron International Science And Engineering Fair

Ava Cotroneo

DALLAS, Tx. – Two St. Mary’s County students, Evan Walsh, and Ava Cotroneo attended the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair from 15-19 May in Dallas Texas. Both were Grand Award Winners at the Prince Georges Regional Science which allowed them to compete in the International Fair.

While competing, both students did extremely well as one’s project received national recognition and the other student won third place in his category along with several special awards.

Ava gained national attention as she was interviewed by Business Insider about her project “Bulletproof Backpack Insert” which was also picked up by MSN.

Evan Walsh

Evan’s Project titled “Magflow” won third place in the category of Engineering Technology: Statics & Dynamics which had over seventy regional and national fair winning projects from all over the world. This is the highest placement that any St. Mary’s County student has achieved at the International Fair. Evan’s third place was an award of $1000. He also won special awards which included a $1,250 yearly scholarship to Missouri University of Science and Technology and a scholarship to attend North Carolina State Engineering Summer Camp. His special awards totaled over $6000.

Congratulations Evan Walsh and Ava Cotroneo!