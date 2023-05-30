LEONARDTOWN, Md. – In an effort to advance equal access to technology for our residents, St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) is excited to announce plans to distribute 4,500 HP Chromebooks for free to local households with an income at or below the national poverty level. Households participating in any of the following programs automatically qualify:

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as Food Stamps

Medicaid

Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC)

Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

Federal Public Housing Assistance (FPHA)

Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit

Free and Reduced-Price School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program, including at U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Community Eligibility Provision schools

Received a Federal Pell Grant in the current award year

Eligible households are limited to one device per qualifying address and must show proof of residency/home address and verification of income eligibility or participation in one of the above programs.

“Access to the internet and current technologies is becoming essential to our everyday lives,” said James Randy Guy, Commissioner President. “This initiative will help to bridge the digital divide by delivering valuable resources to those in our community who need them most.”

Distribution will begin in June of 2023, with varied times and locations across St. Mary’s County, while supplies last.

Please visit stmaryscountymd.gov/fasttrac for the schedule of distribution dates, to pre-register, or for additional information. Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required. Interested seniors may contact any of the St. Mary’s County Senior Activity Centers for more information.

“These distribution days will offer a wide range of services, to include tech support from the University of Maryland Extension Office, help enrolling in internet assistance programs, and more,” said Bob Kelly, Director of Information Technology at SMCG.

This initiative is part of the Fast TRAC program and is funded by the Connected Devices Grant from the Maryland Office of Statewide Broadband. SMCG is working to Fast TRAC our citizens on the information highway through:

T raining – Provided by the University of Maryland Extension Office.

R esources – 4,500 HP Chromebooks to be distributed in St. Mary's County.

A ffordability – Assistance programs to help pay for internet service or technology needs.

Connectivity – Assistance getting broadband connectivity to your home.

Special thanks to our partners: Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services, St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks, St. Mary’s County Housing Authority, St. Mary’s County Libraries, St. Mary’s County NAACP 7025, St. Mary’s County Public Schools, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, St. Mary’s County Health Department, St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services, the Minority Outreach Coalition, and the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions.