GAMBRILLS, Md. – A thirsty St. Mary’s County woman went into a store for a cup of coffee and left with a $108,910 progressive jackpot prize won on a FAST PLAY Home Run Riches ticket bought Nov. 28.

The big winner was following her daily ritual of buying a cup of coffee on her way to work when Lottery luck arrived on the scene. She looked over at the Lottery kiosk and remembered hearing about an October FAST PLAY winner from St. Mary’s County. She has followed the Home Run Riches game and decided to play since the jackpot was over $100,000. The game’s progressive jackpot starts at $40,000 and increases with the sale of each ticket until a progressive jackpot-winning ticket is purchased.

“It was all because of a coffee run,” she said with a smile.

One of the home plate winning numbers in the game was 24. The government worker saw one of her baseballs also had a 24, with the words “Progressive Jackpot” listed beneath instead of a prize amount.

“I didn’t know how much I won, but I knew I won something,” she said and then she scanned her ticket.

The Southern Maryland resident is undecided on how she is going to spend the money, but said she likes to travel.

Wawa #595 located at 701 Annapolis Road in Gambrills sold her the winning ticket. The Anne Arundel County store will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a progressive jackpot-winning FAST PLAY ticket.

This win was the fourth and final progressive jackpot win on the Home Run Riches game, which closed to wrap up another great season. Also a wrap was the Home Run Riches Contestant of the Game second-chance promotion where players could enter the $5 FAST PLAY Home Run Riches tickets into My Lottery Rewards for a chance to win prizes of $500 and up.

This year’s promotion also featured two $50,000 giveaways in celebration of the Maryland Lottery’s 50th anniversary. Barbara Phelps Anderson of Shady Side was awarded the prize when the Orioles hit their 50th home run of the season on May 16. Karl Petro of Westminster was selected as a winner at the conclusion of the second-chance promotion in August.