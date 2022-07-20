LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) is accepting applications for full day Pre-Kindergarten 4/Head Start 4 for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. Pre-Kindergarten Roundup events will be held the week of July 25, 2022, at each of the St. Mary’s County Libraries to support families.

SMCPS staff will be available to answer questions and assist families with the application process. Parents/Legal Guardians will have access to a notary and Spanish translators during the Pre-Kindergarten Roundups. English and Spanish versions of the application are available at all SMCPS Elementary Schools. Parents/Legal Guardians may apply online at Early Childhood Education or visit any of the local libraries:

Charlotte Hall Library – 37600 New Market Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20633

Monday, July 25, 2022, from 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm

Leonardtown Library – 23630 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown, MD 20650

Tuesday, July 26, 2022, from 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm

Lexington Park Library – 21677 FDR Blvd., Lexington Park, MD 20653

Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

To apply, a child must be 4 years old on or before September 1, 2022. Students are eligible for Pre-Kindergarten if they meet the financial criteria to receive Free and Reduced Meals (FARMs) with a family income at 185% above the Federal Poverty Level (FPL). Additionally, with the new Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, children with a family income up to 300% of the FPL, may be eligible for a seat in full-day Pre-Kindergarten 4. The FPL chart details income by family size for 185% and up to 300% of FPL.

All applications require the parents/legal guardians to provide proof of birth, proof of residency, and Income verification. Students will be admitted in rank order beginning with those children whose families are at or below 185% and eligible for Free and Reduced Meals. After those students have been placed, full day Pre-Kindergarten 4 spaces will be offered to students whose families’ incomes are up to 300% until spaces are filled.

If you need assistance locating childcare, please visit the child finder link from MSDE at https://www.checkccmd.org/ for assistance. For more information visit the Early Childhood Education website. Questions may also be submitted to Pre-K Questions or call Mrs. Charlottis Woodley, Director of Parent & Family Engagement at (301) 475-5511, ext. 32161.