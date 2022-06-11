St. Mary’s Dental Offers Charitable Teeth Whitening To Brighten Smiles Locally, Worldwide

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – Just one teeth whitening can brighten many smiles! This simple forward-thinking concept originated with the Crown Council, a prestigious group of leading-edge dentists around the world who are passionately dedicated to promoting oral health, fighting oral cancer and serving their communities through charitable work. As a member of the Crown Council, St. Mary’s Dental is proud to help launch the Crown Council’s 25th annual Smiles for Life campaign, dentistry’s most successful charity that has profoundly lasting impacts on children’s health locally, nationally and internationally.

Smiles for Life’s three-way charitable partnership brings together dentist, patient and dental manufacturer in a most rewarding way that changes lives. When someone schedules a teeth whitening treatment with Crown Council dentist Dr. Gina McCray and Dr. Kara Demer, between March 1 and August 1, 2022, Dr. McCray and Dr. Demer donate their time and expertise, while 100 percent of the whitening materials are generously donated by longstanding strategic partner Ultradent Products, Inc. Thus, patients are able to donate 100 percent of the cost of their teeth whitening directly to Smiles for Life, benefiting seriously ill, disabled and underprivileged children around the world.

Since its inception, the Smiles for Life campaign has collected more than $46 million. Half of the funds raised annually are donated to Crown Council members’ local charities of choice. Over the years, Smiles for Life dentists have supported more than 800 local children’s charities. The remaining money goes to the Smiles for Life Foundation, which supports national and international oral health and other programs benefiting economically disadvantaged children across the world, including the Dominican Republic, Nepal, Bolivia, and Guatemala. Smiles for Life also maintains a strong longtime partnership with the Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids Foundation, which supports Child Life Zones in Children’s Hospitals across the United States.

“We believe the Smiles for Life initiative is the largest charity of its kind in dentistry,” said Greg Anderson, director of the Crown Council. “The unique concept of whitening material being donated by Ultradent; Dr. McCray and Dr. Demer contributing all of the time and experience necessary to complete the procedure and the patient being able to make a direct donation to Smiles for Life for the value of the whitening, has proven to be an extremely effective way to both whiten a smile and help a child smile for life.”

Smiles for Life offers an easy and rewarding way for members of the Southern Maryland community to help make a real difference in a child’s life.

Patients who want brighter teeth for themselves and happier smiles for children should contact Crown Council dentist Dr. McCray and Dr. Demer at www.stmarysdental.com or call 301-884-3248

For more information on the campaign, please visit: https://smilesforlife.org/.

About The Crown Council:

The Crown Council is an alliance of driven, dedicated dentists who are committed to excellence in their practice, improving their patients’ oral health and bettering the communities around them. By creating the Smiles for Life Foundation in 1998, the Crown Council has been able to provide a way for dentists to serve others through charitable work. Information about the Crown Council is available at: https://crowncouncil.com/.

St. Mary’s Dental Contact:

For all media or general inquiries, email businessmanager@stmarysdental.com or call 301-884-3248