LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will host the second annual St. Mary’s Goes Purple Walk for Recovery on Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m in Leonardtown Square. This family-friendly, free event will celebrate those recovering from substance use, help end stigma surrounding mental health and addiction, and bring awareness to the disease of addiction and how it impacts our community. SMCHD is partnering with DJ Dream, Three Oaks Center, On Our Own of St. Mary’s Wellness & Recovery Center, Beacon of Hope Recovery and Wellness Center, The Cove, NAACP, and PFLAG Southern Maryland for this event.

The Walk for Recovery is open to all interested community members and businesses. Join us to show your support for those in our community who are in recovery from a substance use disorder. Registration is highly recommended but not mandatory to attend.

Register online at: eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-recovery-awareness-walk-tickets

This event will feature music, giveaways, free Naloxone/Narcan® training, behavioral health resources, and fun activities including recovery poetry and lawn games. Attendees will receive a t-shirt and a water bottle (while supplies last).

“Addiction has touched the lives of many families,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “We encourage everyone to participate in this event to show our community’s support for those in recovery, and to help reduce the stigma surrounding this disease.”

For more information about the Go Purple initiative to end stigma around mental health concerns and substance use disorders, please visit smchd.org/gopurple.